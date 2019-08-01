Company News
August 1, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Kellogg quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by higher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts, in North America.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $286 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $596 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Its net sales rose 3% to $3.46 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below