Kellogg quarterly sales top Wall Street estimates

Aug 2(Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co topped Wall Street estimates for sales on Thursday, helped by its acquisition of RXBAR and consolidation of Nigerian distributor Multipro.

Net income rose to $596 million, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $283 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.36 billion from $3.18 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of $3.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)