FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 2, 2018 / 12:07 PM / in an hour

Kellogg quarterly sales top Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2(Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co topped Wall Street estimates for sales on Thursday, helped by its acquisition of RXBAR and consolidation of Nigerian distributor Multipro.

Net income rose to $596 million, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $283 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.36 billion from $3.18 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of $3.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.