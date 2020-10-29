Kellogg raises annual sales view on rise in at-home eating

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker symbol for The Kellogg Company, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N raised its full-year core sales forecast on Thursday, benefiting from higher consumer spending on packaged foods such as breakfast cereals and snacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of Cornflakes and Pop Tarts, said it now expects organic sales, which strips out the impact of M&A and currency fluctuations, to rise 6% compared with the prior estimate of about 5% rise.