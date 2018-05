CARACAS, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said. (Reporting by Corina Pons Writing by Girish Gupta Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Chizu Nomiyama)