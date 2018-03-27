Kentucky house passes bill restricting abortion procedure

March 27 (Reuters) - The Kentucky House passed legislation on Tuesday to ban a common abortion procedure once the patient reaches her 11th week of pregnancy, in what would amount to one of the strictest abortion limits in the United States.

The House voted 75-13 in favor of the measure, approving a bill passed last week by the Senate. The House had previously passed a similar version of the measure but had to approve changes the Senate made. Both bodies are controlled by Republicans.

The matter will now go for final approval to Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican who has described himself as “100 percent pro-life.” Officials at Bevin’s office could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Steve Bittenbender Editing by Andrew Hay)