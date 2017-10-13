FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kenya after bird strike
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 13, 2017 / 5:33 AM / in 2 days

Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kenya after bird strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines jet carrying 121 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in Kenya on Friday after one of its engines sucked in a bird, police said.

Flight TK 673 was leaving Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa for Istanbul when the bird strike happened at around 4 a.m. The plane circled around Mombasa for an hour to empty its fuel tank before it landed.

No one injured. The plane was checked by technicians and took off again. (reporting by Joseph Akwiri; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Nick Macfie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.