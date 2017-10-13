Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kenya after bird strike

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines jet carrying 121 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in Kenya on Friday after one of its engines sucked in a bird, police said.

Flight TK 673 was leaving Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa for Istanbul when the bird strike happened at around 4 a.m. The plane circled around Mombasa for an hour to empty its fuel tank before it landed.

No one injured. The plane was checked by technicians and took off again. (reporting by Joseph Akwiri; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Nick Macfie)