UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways names new acting CEO from Jan. 1

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways named a new acting chief executive officer on Monday to start on Jan. 1, after the CEO announced his resignation in May amid the loss-making carrier’s renationalisation process.

The new acting CEO, Allan Kilavuka is currently CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet. He will continue in that role as well as leading Kenya Airways “until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed,” the carrier said.

Kenyan lawmakers in July voted to have the state take back the airline, which is 48.9% government-owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM. Kenya Airways was privatised more than 20 years ago but sank into debt and losses in 2014 after a failed expansion drive, among other factors.

The departing boss, Sebastian Mikosz, said in May that he would leave by the end of the year for personal reasons after leading the airline since June 2017.

Mikosz told Reuters in November he expected the nationalisation process to be completed by next year.

In August, Kenya Airways reported a first-half pretax loss of 8.56 billion Kenyan shillings ($83 million), more than double a year earlier. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Maggie Fick and Edmund Blair)