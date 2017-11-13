FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya government takes control of Kenya Airways in debt swap agreement
November 13, 2017 / 8:45 AM / in 21 minutes

Kenya government takes control of Kenya Airways in debt swap agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government and domestic lenders have agreed to convert more than $400 million of the debt of Kenya Airways into equity, giving the government a controlling stake in the airliner.

The government has given Kenya Airways more than $200 million of Kenyan shilling and dollar-dominated loans, the airline said in a statement on Monday to the Nairobi stock exchange.

The agreement will increase the government’s stake from 29.8 percent to 48.9 percent. (Reporting by Maggie Fick, editing by Louise Heavens)

