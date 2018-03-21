FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Kenya Airways says 9-mth after tax loss at 6.1 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Wednesday its nine-month after tax loss stood at 6.1 billion shillings ($60.34 million), while its pretax loss was 5.97 billion shillings, adding its performance was hurt by a prolonged election period and rising fuel prices.

Hellen Mwariri, acting chief financial officer, said nine-month operating profit to end of December stood at 1.3 billion shillings.

Its pretax loss for the full year to end March 2017 was 10.2 billion shillings, while after tax loss was 9.96 billion shillings, and operating profit was 897 million shillings.

Kenya Airways is changing its financial year to match the calendar year. ($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

