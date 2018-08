NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways reported a pretax loss of 3.99 billion Kenyan shillings ($39.61 million) for the first half of 2018, down from a pre-tax loss of 5.77 billion shillings during the same period last year.

Kenya Airways has changed its financial reporting period to match calendar year. Previously its financial year was to end March. ($1 = 100.7300 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Maggie Fick)