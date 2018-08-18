FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
August 18, 2018 / 8:31 AM / a few seconds ago

Kenya's ARM Cement entered administration on Aug 17 - PWC statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Muniu Thoiti and George Weru have been appointed as joint administrators of Kenya’s ARM Cement, PWC said in a statement on Saturday, days after ARM Cement’s chief executive officer said he was relinquishing his post but staying on its board.

PWC’s statement, published in local newspapers, said the administration, under Kenya’s Insolvency Act, was effective on Aug. 17.

“With their appointment, the Administrators shall now take control of the business assets and the management of the affairs of the company without any personal liability,” PWC said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.