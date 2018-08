NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Nairobi Securities Exchange said on Monday it had suspended trading of Kenya’s ARM Cement two days after it was put under administration.

“The suspension in trading of the company’s shares takes effect from August 20, 2018,” NSE said in a statement. “This suspension shall remain in force for seven (7) working days.” (Reporting by Omar Mohammed Editing by Maggie Fick)