UPDATE 1-Kenya's ARM Cement's shares plunge on bond payment report

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Kenya’s ARM Cement dropped by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that it had missed a bond interest payment.

The Business Daily newspaper reported that ARM last month failed to pay bondholders interest on a bond it issued in 2015.

ARM CEO Pradeep Paunrana told Reuters that he was travelling and would comment on the report at 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT).

Its shares were trading at 3.25 shillings at 0700 GMT, down 9.72 percent from Monday’s close of 3.60 shillings, Reuters data showed.

The shares are down nearly 97 percent from their all-time peak of 98.00 shillings each at the start of 2014, as the problems in Tanzania fuelled a collapse of its Kenyan market share from above 20 percent to the current 10 percent.

The shares were the most heavily traded on the Nairobi bourse in Monday’s session, when they closed down 7 percent after media reports that the company’s auditor had flagged internal debt worth 21 billion shillings ($208.13 million). ($1 = 100.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing Louise Heavens)