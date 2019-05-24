Industrials
May 24, 2019

CEO of Kenya Airways resigns, to leave at year end - internal memo

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kenya Airways has resigned, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday said, a potentially destabilising development for the national flag carrier that has been struggling to emerge from years of financial losses.

In the statement, Sebastian Mikosz said the decision was a personal one and he would leave at the end of the year.

“I have made the decision to shorten my contract term and I have decided to resign on personal grounds effective December the 31st of this year,” Mikosz said in the memo to staff. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Elias Biryabarema and Kirsten Donovan)

