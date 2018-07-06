Lafarge Holcim's Kenyan unit completes grinding capacity expansion

NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Bamburi Cement , which is controlled by Lafarge Holcim, has completed expansion work at one of its plants to raise its overall grinding capacity to 3.2 million tonnes a year.

The company, one of the East African country’s biggest cement makers, began the work that cost 4 billion shillings ($40 million) last year.

“The line has produced the first bag of cement three days ahead of the scheduled time,” the company said in a statement released on Friday.

Grinding lines are used to mill clinker into cement and to package them into bags ready for sale.

The extra capacity will enable the firm to produce two new brands of cement, it said, adding that demand for cement in the Kenyan and regional markets was projected to rise, mainly due to construction of new houses and investments in the roads network.