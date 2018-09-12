UPDATE 2-Kenyan central bank fines five banks over suspect transactions

(Adds details)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank fined five top commercial banks on Wednesday for failing to report suspicious transactions in connection with the theft of funds at the National Youth Agency.

Penalties totalling 392.5 million shillings ($3.89 million) were imposed on Standard Chartered Kenya, Equity , Diamond Trust, Co-operative Bank and KCB Group, the central bank said.

Dozens of senior government officials and business people were charged in May with various crimes related to the theft of nearly $100 million from the youth agency, NYS, marking a new effort to crack down on widespread corruption.

The regulator said in a statement that the banks had failed to report large transactions and to undertake proper due diligence on customers. It also accused them of approving large transactions without proper documents.

None of the five lenders was immediately available for comment.

However, the central bank said the five had promised to ensure compliance with all laws in the future and to draw up plans with timetables for sealing gaps that had been identified.

“The central bank is baring its fangs,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst in Nairobi, saying it was tackling what he called “wild west operations”.

“This is a shot across the bows to the banks that if they don’t step up, they are going to be fined very severely,” he said, adding that these were the biggest penalties from the regulator in recent memory.

The banks had received a total of more than 3 billion shillings from the NYS on behalf of their customers, the central bank said. Findings of its inquiry had been passed to criminal detectives to assess whether they would bring any charges. More banks will also be investigated, the central bank added.

KCB, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets, got the largest fine at 149.5 million shillings while Co-op Kenya had the smallest at 20 million.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to stamp out graft when he was first elected in 2013, but critics say he has been slow to pursue top officials. No high profile convictions have occurred since he took office.