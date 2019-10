NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan bank shares surged in early trading on Wednesday after parliament’s finance panel asked the house to repeal a cap on commercial lending rates.

Co-op Bank led the gains, jumping 10.0% to 12.50 shillings per share while shares in Equity Bank rose to 8.64% to 40.50 shillings ($0.3924) each, Refinitiv data showed.