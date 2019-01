NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC will merge with the country’s biggest privately-owned bank Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), the chairman of NIC announced on Thursday.

James Ndegwa did not offer a timeline for the merger, but told journalists “today we announce our intention to merge NIC Group and CBA Group”. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)