FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 18, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan lawmaker says "sure" move to repeal rate cap will be defeated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan lawmaker who successfully proposed a cap on commercial banks’ lending rates is “sure” last week’s move by the finance minister to repeal it will be defeated in parliament, he told Reuters on Monday.

“I’m pretty sure this is something that is not going to sail through,” Jude Njomo told Reuters, reacting to the minister’s budget speech, which proposed repeal of the cap that was imposed in 2016. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by George Obulutsa and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.