Kenya's Consolidated Bank says seeking investor to inject 3.5 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Consolidated Bank said on Monday it was seeking an investor, either foreign or local, to inject 3.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($34.21 million) as part of its balance sheet reorganisation.

In a statement published in local newspapers, the state-owned bank asked investors to send in their prequalifications as a first step by Jan. 9, 2019.

In late November, Consolidated Bank said it had given its directors permission to allot up to 3.5 billion shillings in new preference shares to an unidentified investor and that the reorganisation of its balance sheet was a precursor to privatisation at a later date.

The bank has 17 branches and assets of over 12.5 billion shillings.

The National Treasury owns 85.8 percent of the bank, with the rest of the shares held by other government agencies. ($1 = 102.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Aaron Maasho, Amrutha Gayathri)