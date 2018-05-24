Kenya's Treasury avoids dealing with rate cap in draft law

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Treasury avoided mentioning a cap on commercial-bank lending rates in a draft law on the conduct of the financial sector that was published for public comment late on Wednesday.

Kenya capped commercial lending rates in September 2016 at 4 percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark rate, which now stands at 9.5 percent, in an attempt to limit the cost of borrowing for businesses and individuals.