FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 10, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Telkom Kenya to merge some operations with Airtel Kenya -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Telkom Kenya and Bharti Airtel’s local units plan to merge some operations as a first step as Telkom plans to acquire all of Airtel’s Kenyan assets, a source at the industry regulator said on Tuesday.

Telkom Kenya plans to take over all of Airtel Kenya eventually but it has yet to decide on a structure, the source said.

“They are yet to make a formal application (to the regulator) disclosing all the details,” the source told Reuters.

Telkom Kenya declined to comment and Airtel Kenya had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.