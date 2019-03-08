Top performer Kenya's bond market suffers worst day since November

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - One of the year’s best performing bond markets, Kenya, suffered its worst day since November on Friday, as a multi-million dollar scandal building around its finance minister was compounded by a bad day for riskier assets globally.

A broad-based fall left the country’s longer-dated dollar-bonds that are usually favoured by international investors down almost 2 cents and more than any other African countries’ bonds though many had also seen sizable falls.

Earlier this week, Kenyan police summoned Finance Minister Henry Rotich for questioning for a second time over a scandal involving advance payments for two dam projects.

It came after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had said it was investigating what it described as the fraudulent construction of the dams valued at 63 billion shillings ($633 million).

Some payments had already been made despite the dams not being built, it said.