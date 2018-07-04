UPDATE 1-Kenya considers selling Treasury bonds through private placement

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s finance ministry is looking into ways of selling Treasury bonds through private placement, a copy of a letter it sent to fund managers showed on Wednesday.

Finance ministry officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters. The East African nation has been selling government bonds through open auctions conducted by the central bank.

“The National Treasury is planning issuance of Treasury bonds through private placement,” the letter, which invited the managers to a meeting on Friday, said.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to undertake a market sounding exercise... towards the issuance and to discuss and agree on the bonds pricing methodology,” the letter added.