NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - Kenya’s capital markets regulator said on Wednesday it had approved the Nairobi Securities Exchange to launch a derivatives market.

“This follows the successful completion of a six-month Derivatives Pilot Test Phase conducted between July and December 2018, and resolution of key issues that emanated from the test phase,” the Capital Markets Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Maggie Fick)