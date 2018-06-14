Kenya's Finance Minister proposes reforms to boost bank lending

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s government will introduce a set of reforms for the financial sector aimed at boosting private sector credit growth after it was hit by a cap on commercial interest rates introduced in 2016, the finance minister said on Thursday.

“The government is putting in place a package of reforms aimed at optimizing lending to the private sector while at the same time encouraging innovation in the financial sector,” Henry Rotich told parliament in this year’s budget speech.