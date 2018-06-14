FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 14, 2018 / 2:35 PM / in 6 hours

Kenya proposes amending banking act in a move that will repeal rate cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Finance Minister Henry Rotich on Thursday said he would propose to repeal a cap on commercial lending rates, as he presented a budget including a new tax on financial transactions.

“I propose to amend the Banking Amendment Act 2016 by repealing section 33b of the said act,” he said, referring to the section of the law that sets the cap on interest rates for commercial lenders. (Reporting by John Ndiso and Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.