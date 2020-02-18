Kenya sets belt-tightening target for 2021 financial year

NAIROBI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kenya’s government plans to cut state spending in the financial year starting in July to 23.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 26.0% in the current fiscal year, the Finance Ministry said in its budget policy statement.

Belt-tightening measures will help the government meet its target to reduce the fiscal deficit for the period to 4.9% of GDP, down from 6.3%/GDP for this fiscal year, the ministry said in the statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Revenues as a share of GDP are projected to remain at 18.4% in the medium term,” the ministry said.

The Treasury plans to borrow 222.9 billion shillings ($2.21 billion) locally to plug the budget gap and tap another 345.1 billion shillings from foreign sources, the statement added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has been criticised by voters for borrowing heavily since coming to power in 2013, and his administration was forced to raise its borrowing ceiling last year after breaching initial targets.

Kenya’s fiscal deficit, which peaked at 9.1% of GDP in the 2016/17 financial year, has been exacerbated by higher spending on infrastructure projects including a new railway financed by China.

Fiscal gaps have been accompanied by the consistent failure of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to meet the government’s lofty revenue collection targets.