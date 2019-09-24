Financials
Kenya central bank says banking sector consolidation to continue

Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kenya central bank governor said on Tuesday ongoing consolidation in the banking sector will continue.

“We are not done yet,” Patrick Njoroge told a news conference, adding that the market-driven consolidation was working.

There has been significant consolidation among Kenyan banks since two mid-sized lenders were closed due to liquidity problems, with the most recent major deal being the acquisition of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

