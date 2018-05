NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan Finance Ministry’s new proposed law aimed at regulating the financial sector will ‘emasculate” the central bank, and fails to address a cap on commercial lending rates, its governor said on Tuesday.

“The bill emasculates the central bank. CBK is under attack,” Patrick Njoroge told a news conference. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Raissa Kasolowsky)