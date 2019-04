NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) - Kenya has secured 226 billion shillings ($2.23 billion) in funding from China for the construction of a data centre in a tech city currently under construction close to the capital Nairobi and a highway in the city, the president’s office said on Friday. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)