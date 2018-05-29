FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya central bank working with police in graft investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Tuesday it was working with police in an investigation into the theft of nearly $100 million of public funds at a government agency.

Patrick Njoroge told a news conference that the scandal at the government’s National Youth Service had led to erosion of public trust in government institutions. On Monday, authorities charged 54 people, mainly civil servants, as part of the investigation.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
