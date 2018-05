NAIROBI, May 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s chief prosecutor said on Monday that he will examine the alleged role of banks in facilitating a nearly $100 million suspected corruption scam involving a government agency and companies.

Noordin Mohamed Haji told a news conference that he had charged 40 civil servants and 14 private sector officials in what he called the first stage of an ongoing corruption probe. (Reporting by Maggie Fick Editing by Catherine Evans)