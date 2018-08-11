FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Kenya arrests two top officials for suspected corruption over new $3 bln railway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan authorities have arrested the head of the agency that manages public land and the boss of the state railway on suspicion of corruption over land allocation for the new $3-billion flagship Nairobi-Mombasa railway.

The line connecting the capital with East Africa’s main port was funded by China and is one of the most important infrastructure projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose government has embarked on an anti-corruption drive. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

