Kenya Power appoints an acting CEO after incumbent charged with economic crime

NAIROBI, July 16 (Reuters) - State-run Kenya Power named Jared Omondi Othieno as acting chief executive on Monday after CEO Ken Tarus was charged in court with conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Energy Minister Charles Keter announced the appointment to reporters.

Tarus was charged alongside his predecessor, Ben Chumo, and a number of other senior managers of the power distributor. They denied all the charges. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Susan Fenton)