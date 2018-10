NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - At least 42 people died in a bus crash on the road from Kenya’s capital to the western city of Kisumu on Wednesday, police told the Daily Nation newspaper.

Witnesses said the bus swerved off the road while driving down a steep slope, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)