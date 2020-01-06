UPDATE 1-Kenya plans to refinance or exchange commercial debt with cheaper options

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to refinance or substitute commercial loans with cheaper options from friendly nations or development financiers, its acting finance minister said on Monday.

The East African nation wants to avoid going to capital markets abroad using instruments such as dollar bonds, after a binge of borrowing in recent years including Eurobond offerings, a package of Chinese loans and syndicated commercial loans.

The government was committed to putting the debt, which has risen to above 62% of gross domestic product, on a more sustainable footing, said minister Ukur Yatani.

"I also intend to restructure debt stocks by refinancing or substituting commercial elements with concessionary ones," he wrote in an opinion piece published in the local Daily Nation newspaper.