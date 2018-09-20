FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 20, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenya's parliament accepts president's move to reduce fuel tax to 8 pct

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s parliament accepted by acclamation a suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to reduce a new value added tax on fuel to 8 percent from 16 percent before loud protests by lawmakers who opposed the move forced the chair of the session to call for a vote to be taken.

In a televised special sitting of the house, members protested while standing and chanting “zero, zero”, leading the MP chairing the session to call for a formal vote. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.