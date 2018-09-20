Kenya's parliament accepts president's move to reduce fuel tax to 8 pct

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s parliament accepted by acclamation a suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to reduce a new value added tax on fuel to 8 percent from 16 percent before loud protests by lawmakers who opposed the move forced the chair of the session to call for a vote to be taken.

In a televised special sitting of the house, members protested while standing and chanting “zero, zero”, leading the MP chairing the session to call for a formal vote. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)