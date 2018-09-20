FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 20, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya speaker upholds parliament's approval of 8 pct tax on fuel

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The speaker of Kenya’s parliament on Thursday upheld its approval by acclamation of a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cut a new value added tax on fuel to 8 percent from 16 percent.

Lawmakers opposed to the tax on the grounds that it would push up living costs had rejected the first vote and demanded another one, but speaker Justin Muturi overruled them, citing the official records of the first vote taken in the house. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.