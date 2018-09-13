Kenya's president rejects finance bill, parliament to reconvene Sept. 18

NAIROBI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta has returned to parliament a finance bill which sought to suspend a widely unpopular 16 percent value added tax on fuel, an official notice showed on Thursday.

Parliament will hold a special sitting on the bill on Sept. 18.

Officials at parliament and at the president’s office confirmed the gazette notice summoning parliament from a month long recess.

Kenyatta’s office said he would address the country on Friday. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Humphrey Malalo Editing by Ingrid Melander)