FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 13, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya's president rejects finance bill, parliament to reconvene Sept. 18

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta has returned to parliament a finance bill which sought to suspend a widely unpopular 16 percent value added tax on fuel, an official notice showed on Thursday.

Parliament will hold a special sitting on the bill on Sept. 18.

Officials at parliament and at the president’s office confirmed the gazette notice summoning parliament from a month long recess.

Kenyatta’s office said he would address the country on Friday. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Humphrey Malalo Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.