NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday he had signed a new finance bill into law, officially introducing a series of new taxes, including one on fuel, which have caused widespread anger.

The bill was passed by parliament on Thursday during an acrimonious session marked by loud protests from lawmakers opposed to a new 8 percent value-added tax on all petroleum products. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson)