NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a $1 billion loan for Kenya to support its budget, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

“The fact that WB (World Bank) does not provide budget support to countries with a weak macro framework is a testimony of the confidence levels of the bank in our new policy reforms,” Ukur Yatani said on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by George Obulutsa)