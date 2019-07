NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economic growth in 2019 is predicted to hit 6% in 2019, helped by stronger-than-expected performance in agriculture, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

“We expect growth to remain strong. We are projecting 6% as a baseline. It can be stronger,” Patrick Njoroge told a news conference. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Omar Mohammed)