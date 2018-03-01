Kenya finance minister says good time to revisit commercial rate caps

NAIROBI, March 1(Reuters) - Kenya’s finance minister said on Thursday that it was a good time to revisit a cap on commercial lending rates, blamed by the International Monetary Fund for sluggish credit growth to the private sector.

Reacting to public complaints about high lending rates in Kenya, the government capped bank interest rates at four percentage points above the benchmark central bank rate in 2016. It also set a minimum deposit rate of 70 percent of the policy rate, which stands at 10 percent.

The rate caps forced banks to stop lending to customers who are perceived as risky. Bank executives blame the caps for sluggish private sector credit growth, which slowed to 2.4 percent in the year to December. The central bank says the ideal rate is 12-15 percent.

“It is a good time for stakeholders to revisit this issue,” said Finance Minister Henry Rotich.“We are working on a package of reforms which if we discuss we will get a way forward,” he added without giving details.

Rotich’s comments at a press conference come a week after the chair of the Kenyan parliament’s influential budget committee said there was a case for altering a cap on commercial lending rates.

The central bank opposed the caps before they were imposed and last month the International Monetary Fund asked the government to remove them. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)