Kenyan parliamentary panel accepts president's proposal to halve fuel tax

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A Kenya parliamentary committee has accepted the president’s proposal to halve a new, unpopular value added tax on petroleum products to 8 percent and the whole house would vote on the proposal later on Thursday, a senior parliamentary leader said on Thursday.

“They have agreed with the president,” Aden Duale, the leader of the majority in the house told Reuters. The Kenyan parliament’s business is driven by committees, which scrutinize all proposals and present them to the house for a debate and vote. (Reporting By Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)