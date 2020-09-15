Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

Kenya's 2020/21 budget deficit likely to swell -finance minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s budget deficit for the 2020/21 financial year (July-June) could increase due to revenue shortfalls and coronavirus-related disruptions, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Ukur Yatani, who set the deficit at 7.5% of GDP when he presented the budget in June, said the additional gap will be covered by some expenditure cuts and dividends from state-owned firms. He did not say how far the gap was likely to expand. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jon Boyle)

