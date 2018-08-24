UPDATE 1-Kenya parliamentary committee proposes keeping upper limit of lending rate cap -document

(Adds quote from documents, details)

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Kenyan parliamentary committee has proposed keeping the upper limit of commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above central bank rate, as passed into law in late 2016, a committee document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

In June Kenya’s Finance Minister Henry Rotich proposed repealing the interest rate cap, a move approved by bankers who had said the ceiling had hurt credit growth and access to borrowing.

The government introduced the cap because it said lenders had failed to pass on the benefits of growth in the industry to the broader economy by lowering their rates, but it has been blamed for a sharp slowdown in lending especially to small- and medium-sized enterprises seen as more risky.

Yet the International Monetary Fund has demanded the cap be repealed as a condition for Kenya to access its balance of payments support.

In the document, the committee on Finance and National Planning gave no reason for its support for keeping the cap, but the recommendation won support from the lawmaker who proposed it.

“From the members that I have talked to, the mood of the house generally is that we are not ready to remove the cap. The floor may be removed, but I think the ceiling will be very difficult to remove,” Jude Njomo told Reuters, referring also to a minimum deposit rate set at 70 percent of the central bank rate.

The committee also said its proposed amendments to the Banking Act would mean the central bank would be the sole entity allowed to make regulations on customer deposits and withdrawals. The proposals will have to be voted on in parliament and given presidential assent before they take effect. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Maggie Fick and David Holmes)