UPDATE 2-Kenya's finance minister lowers 2020 economic growth projection

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy is expected to grow 0.6% this year, the finance minister said on Wednesday, lowering the Treasury’s previous forecast of more than 2% growth because the first half turned out worse than expected.

Like other economies around the world, the East African nation has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Its second- quarter output declined for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Growth is expected to rebound to 6.4% in 2021, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani told a meeting to begin preparations for the government’s budget for the next financial year.

“Economic activity has started to show recovery,” he said.

The pandemic has also worsened the government’s budget deficits as revenue decline because of disruptions for businesses and temporary tax cuts introduced in April to shore up demand.

The government is planning to set a budget deficit target of 7.1% of economic output in its 2021/22 (July-June) financial year, a senior official at the Treasury said.

It has a budget deficit of 8.5% for this fiscal year, which it plans to reduce to 4.8% by 2024/25, Musa Kathanje, the director for macro and fiscal affairs at the finance ministry, told the budget preparation meeting.