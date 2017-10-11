FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya 2024 dollar bond falls more than 1 cent as political crisis deepens
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 4 days ago

Kenya 2024 dollar bond falls more than 1 cent as political crisis deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s dollar-denominated 2024 sovereign bond fell as much as 1.2 cents on Wednesday, according to Reuters data, as the country’s political crisis over the election re-run scheduled for Oct. 26 deepened.

A Kenyan court said earlier on Wednesday that an also-ran candidate in August’s presidential election could contest the re-run, a day after the main opposition leader pulled out. Meanwhile, parliament passed an election law amendment, saying if one candidate withdrew from a repeat presidential election, the other would automatically win.

The fall in the bond price is the biggest daily decline since the Supreme Court declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory invalid on Sept 1. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.