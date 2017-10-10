FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya opposition leader withdraws from presidential election re-run
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
October 10, 2017 / 2:04 PM / in 10 days

Kenya opposition leader withdraws from presidential election re-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would not stand in a court-ordered re-run of August’s nullified presidential election that is scheduled for Oct. 26.

“In the interest of the people of Kenya, the region and world at large, we believe that all will be best served by (opposition grouping) NASA vacating the presidential candidature of elections slated for 26th of October, 2017,” Odinga told a news conference. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
